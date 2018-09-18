Wilton girls volleyball team now 2-2 after beating Norwalk

The Wilton High girls volleyball team evened its record with a 3-1 victory over host Norwalk on Monday.

The Warriors, who are now 2-2 this season, won by scores of 25-15, 23-25, 25-17, and 25-19.

Juliana Musilli was a force at the net for Wilton, finishing with 21 kills. Musilli also contributed 16 digs.

Johanna Knox added 32 assists, while Shanna Kosar had 12 digs and 10 service points (six aces).

The Warriors were coming off a tough 3-2 loss to New Canaan last Friday. After dropping the first two games, New Canaan rallied to win by scores of 23-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20, and 15-4.

Musilli provided 15 kills and nine digs for Wilton. Knox had 28 assists, and Pauline Kriger added six kills, 10 service points and 11 digs.

Wilton took the last two games to beat New Milford, 3-1, in the season opener Sept. 9. The Warriors won by scores of 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, and 25-20.

Musilli had 15 kills, nine digs and nine service points for the Warriors. Knox added 21 assists and eight service points and Kosar had 10 digs.

“Right now, our defense is covering the court very well and picking up the ball from everywhere,” said Wilton head coach Steve Brienza. “We [also] have a lot of power in our attack.”

Now in his sixth year as head coach, Brienza says he and his players are looking to qualify for postseason tournaments this fall.

“We hope to compete for a spot in FCIACs and get back into the state tournament,” said Brienza. “The team came into tryouts and practice with great chemistry, and it is evident every afternoon.”

Wilton’s quest will be aided by a talented senior class that includes outside hitters Musilli and Yashika Nana; middle blockers Cate McCabe and Kiana Nobumoto; setter Knox; libero Kosar; and defensive specialist Shikah Shah.

Kriger, a sophomore outside hitter, is one of several newcomers expected to contribute. The group also includes junior middle blocker Anna Clark, junior defensive specialist Katie Walsh, sophomore middle blocker Carly Morris, and sophomore outside hitter Kathleen Condos.

Notes: Musilli is the team’s captain.

Wilton dropped a non-conference match against Masuk by a score of 3-0 on Sept. 12.

The Warriors lost four starters from last year’s team, which went 7-13 and failed to make either the conference or state tournaments.

