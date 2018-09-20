Scout earns Gold Award for child care program

Wilton resident and Girl Scout Troop 50556 member Adriana Curtis was among the 70 Girl Scouts honored at Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s Gold Award Expo and Banquet on June 3 for earning the highest award in Girl Scouting — the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Only 6% of Girl Scouts nationwide earn the Gold Award, which requires scouts in ninth through 12th grade to spend at least 80 hours researching issues, assessing community needs and resources, building teams and making sustainable impacts in their communities. Receiving the award reflects scouts’ leadership and citizenship skills, setting them apart as community leaders.

After noticing parents struggling with distracted children during mass, Adriana decided to create a childcare program called “Kid’s Breakaway” for Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton.

The program allows parents to drop their children off at the Parish Center next to the church prior to or during mass. Adriana and high school volunteers took care of the children and provided them with faith-based crafts and games while their parents attended mass.

Adriana graduated from Wilton High School this past June and is now a student at the University of Virginia. Before she left for college, Adrian recruited volunteers to take over the Kid’s Breakaway program at Our Lady of Fatima.