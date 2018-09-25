Fashion show fund-raiser for Wilton family

Three Fairfield County businesses have teamed up to present the second annual Fashion Forward fund-raiser fashion show on Thursday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at CronArt USA Gallery, 31 Church Lane, in Westport. The sponsoring businesses are Blue Star Bazaar, Melly Bonita – Stella & Dot Independent Stylist, and Whip Salon.

The fashion show will feature local models with proceeds from ticket sales and raffles benefitting the Kwei family. Issy Kwei, a 12-year-old Wilton resident, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor that was was diagnosed and surgically removed in July. She is now receiving chemotherapy treatment. Issy is expected to make a full recovery, however, faces months of medical treatments and rehabilitation to help regain mobility and speech functions.

“Our hearts go out to Issy and the Kwei family,” said Megan Abrahamsen, owner of Blue Star Bazaar. “Banding together with like-minded local businesses, the goal is to raise money for the family to help alleviate the financial burden of the medical treatments.”

Last year’s Fashion Forward event raised funds to benefit The Testaverde Fund for Spinal Cord Injury in support of Marshal Schoener, brother of Wilton resident, Randi McDonnell.

Tickets are $75 (adults only) and include light bites and two beverages. They are available for purchase online at: https://bit.ly/2NMAgIx.