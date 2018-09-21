Ballroom dance classes

Ballroom dancing can be fun, romantic, and a good workout, burning 200 to 400 calories in half an hour.

Couples are invited for any of those reasons to join Wilton Continuing Education which is partnering with the International award-winning dancers, Morton and Mira Jensen, owners of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio on Route 7 in Ridgefield. During the fall season, the Jensens will be teaching the classics — the rumba, foxtrot, waltz, and swing.

Ballroom Dancing: Beginner Basics begins Monday, Sept. 24, and Ballroom Dancing: Advance Beginner begins on Wednesday, Sept. 26. In the advanced beginner class, the cha cha, tango or salsa will also be taught. Both classes are for couples only.

Register online at wiltoncontinuinged.org or call 203 834 7694.