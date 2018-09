Music on the Hill will host its September Soirée auction fundraiser, An Evening in Paris, on Friday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. at WEPCO Parish Hall. There will be silent and live auctions. All are welcome for food, drink, French songs and swag. Artistic director Ellen Dickinson, second from right, is joined by happy bidders at the 2016 event. Tickets are $45 per person, $80 for two. Information: 203-529-3133 or musiconthehillCT.org.