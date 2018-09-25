Lambert Corner walking tour

Former first selectman and Wilton historian Bob Russell will lead a free walking tour of the Wilton Historical Society’s preserved buildings at Lambert Corner on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 11. The the hour-long tour includes Lambert House, formerly known as “Lilacstead,” which was built on the site c.1726, and eight other buildings moved there in order to preserve them.

They are the Lambert Cottage, Kent District School, Hurlbutt Street Country Store and Post Office, Wilton Railroad Station, Davenport Barn, Cannon Family General Store, 18th-century Cannon Family Corn Crib and the popular George Davenport Greek Revival Privy. he entire site comprises Wilton’s Historic District #1. The group will set out from the porch of the Historical Christmas Barn. All are welcome.

Russell, author of Wilton, Connecticut: Three Centuries of People, Places, and Progress, will share some of the interesting stories of the people associated with the buildings. He may well recount the details from a chapter in his book concerning “the most sensational crime in Wilton’s history, which took place in December 1897, when the last Wilton member of one of the town’s most prominent families, a quiet unassuming gentleman schoolteacher, David S. Lambert, was shot down in cold blood in his home, the Lambert House.”

The tour will end at noon at the Historical Christmas Barn store, 150 Danbury Road, where cider and cookies will be served. Comfortable walking attire is suggested. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Wilton, Connecticut: Three Centuries of People, Places, and Progress is available for purchase at the Wilton Historical Society’s museum shop, the Betts Store, 224 Danbury Road.