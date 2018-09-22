Socks for Soldiers drive kicks off Monday



Wilton High School students, from left, Jack Savarese, Kace Stewart, Jake Zeyher, Connor Burke, and Dominick Polito are leading this year’s Socks for Soldiers. The group will hold its first sock collection of the school year beginning Monday, Sept. 24. New white tube socks will be collected for U.S. soldiers and veterans through Nov 5. Donation boxes will be set up outside the high school’s main office on the second floor, as well as outside Daniel Pompa’s door in the school counseling wing. Since its inception in December 2008, Wilton High School’s Socks for Soldiers program has provided more than 12,200 pairs of socks to soldiers and veterans. — Contributed photo