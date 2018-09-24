Warrior Words: Just another year

In 2012 my older brother Kyle graduated from Wilton High School, just two years later my older sister followed in his footsteps. I remember the humidity at Kyle’s graduation and the tears at Kailey’s. I remember the photos taken at Kyle’s and the jokes made at Kailey’s. My sister, now having graduated from college, moved to California where she is starting her first “real” job. Just the other day she came back to Connecticut for a family event and asked my mom to buy her plane tickets for my graduation this spring — to which my mom answered “you actually want to go to that?” As my mom’s expression lightened, in response to the reaction on my sister’s face and mine, I abruptly realized three things. One, I am entering the last year of education in the Wilton public school district. Two, is senior year going to be anticlimactic? And three, is no one going to show up to my graduation?

I have completed three years of schooling at Miller-Driscoll, three years at Cider Mill, three years at Middlebrook, and three at the high school. Finally, I have made it to my last year in the Wilton public school district. At this point, I have found that senior year is not only an extension of what we have learned in the past years, but a culmination of everything we have learned both in school and beyond its doors. For the first time, we are asked to decide the fate of our future, whether it be to apply to colleges or look toward careers after high school.

While senior year does remain distinct among the four individual years of high school due to the class status, parking lot, and lockers, it doesn’t feel any different than the previous years. Preparing for my final year in Wilton was truly like any other: I crammed to complete my summer work, I bought new school supplies, and I entered the first day of school like any other. Some part of me was hoping for an emotional and chaotic return in which everyone was stressing about every difficult class and application that they had to complete. However, instead of that perceived craziness I was delighted to be confronted with the typical, mundane high school year. I understand that this is only the beginning and there is more to come, but I have found that so far this year has been far different than what it has been made out to be. As a result, I have realized there is comfort in knowing that senior year is like any other. Although there is still more to come, I hope this year stays somewhat anticlimactic.

Looking back on my siblings’ graduations I notice now they were just another high school event. Who knows, by the time my graduation rolls around I might want no one to show up. In the end, it could be better to have a continuation of the feeling that senior year is nothing more than another year.

Tyler Zengo is a senior at Wilton High School. He shares this column with five classmates.