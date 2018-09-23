Realty website wins recognition

REAL Trends Inc., a sources of news, analysis and information in residential real estate, named the website of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty the best residential real estate brokerage website in the country in its just-released annual 2018 Real Estate Website Rankings.

The firm achieved more honors than any other company in the rankings, and was the only firm — both in its market areas and nationally — that ranked in every category recognizing residential brokerages. The company’s website ranked No. 1 Best Overall Website, No. 1 Best Community, recognizing the details and search capability provided for local communities served, No. 2 Best Property Detail, No. 4 Best Video, No. 7 Best Design and No. 7 Best Mobile.

REAL Trends reviewed the websites of residential real estate brokerages in all 50 states. A spokesman for the company said William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty was named best overall for “a modern, one-of-a-kind web presence that is truly captivating.”

Information about the 2018 REAL Trends Website Rankings can be found online at realtrendswebrankings.com.