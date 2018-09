Pokéworks, a new Hawaiian seafood restaurant at 14 Danbury Road, had its ribbon-cutting grand opening celebration Sept. 12.

Those in attendance included state Rep. Gail Lavielle, state Sen. Toni Boucher and dignitaries from the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

Poké, pronounced po-kay, is a Hawaiian raw seafood salad that is becoming increasingly popular in the United States through this chain of island-inspired restaurants.