Ambler Farm Day is family-friendly event

Ambler Farm will host the 18th Annual Ambler Farm Day from noon to 4 on Sunday, Sept. 30, at 257 Hurlbutt Street.

Families may enjoy a variety of activities including the apple slingshot, farm animals, make-your-own-scarecrow, hay rides, trebuchet, children’s crafts, pumpkin patch, and live music. There will also be food, drinks and baked goods for sale.

Admission is $20 per car upon entrance to the event. Parking is limited so free shuttle buses will be available from Cannondale train station.

Organizers are seeking clothing donations of adult-size long-sleeved shirts, pants, scarves, hats and accessories for the scarecrow activities. They may be dropped off in the bins outside of the white carriage barn at Ambler Farm by Sept. 28.

The bake sale is also interested in donated baked goods to sell and those interested in donating baked items may email bake sale committee chairs Sarah Cummins at [email protected], Roseanna Coleman at [email protected], or Dawnmarie Gili at [email protected]. Volunteers are also being recruited for the pie bake-a-thon the Friday before Ambler Farm Day. Email [email protected] for more information.

Finally, all-around volunteers are also needed. Those interested in volunteering to help at Ambler Farm Day should email Amy Foodman at [email protected] or sign up at http://signup.com/go/GQkcEjs.