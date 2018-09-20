Senior Center News

Book discussion

Michael Bellacosa from the Wilton Library has prepared an exceptional reading series for the coming year at the senior center. Each session begins at 11 on the fourth Tuesday of the month. Lunch ($3) is served at noon. Books are on reserve at the Wilton Library. Brochures describing the entire 2018-2019 season are available at the senior center and the library. The first meeting of the fall will be on Sept. 25. The discussion leader is Judson Scruton and the book is The Poets Laureate Anthology, edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt

The Poets Laureate Anthology brings together a sampling of the works of the 43 “poets laureate” of the United States from the inception of the position in 1937 until the book’s publication in 2010. For this year’s discussion, we will be reading A Pasture Poem and A Measuring Worm by Richard Wilbur and Awaking and An Elementary School Class Room in a Slum by Stephen Spender. Come join us for some literary conversation and lunch! Please RSVP to Debbie Wolyniec at 203-834-6238.

Driver training class

On Friday, Sept. 28, join AAA for a free driver training class from 8:30 to 12:30 at Comstock Community Center in Room 31. Please bring a pencil or pen. Register by calling 866-901-8457.

Fall prevention

Stay at Home Wilton and Lang’s Pharmacy are presenting an event on fall prevention on Sept. 25 at 3 at the senior center.

Because of the enormous medical impact of falls, September has been designated as Fall Prevention Month. Joan Dodds, a physical therapist with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, will discuss practical measures in preventing falls both in and outside the home. The importance of general physical conditioning and control of medical problems will be discussed as well as simple measures for making our homes safer. There will be an opportunity for questions regarding the general role of physical therapy in health care. Refreshment will be served. No charge. Reservations recommended; please call 203-762-2600.

Coming events

Friday, Sept. 21, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, Sept. 24, 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Book Discussion; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 12:30, Mah Jongg; 12:30-2 Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; 1, Studio Knitting; 3, Fall Prevention presentation.

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12 to 5, Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Sept. 27, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.