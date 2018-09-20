Library Lines

Welcome all shoppers

The library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale is a four-day extravaganza from Saturday, Sept. 22 through Tuesday, Sept. 25. This fall fund-raiser keeps growing and growing with a bonus day added this year. On Saturday, the doors open from 9 to 10 for early buying with eager buyers paying an admission fee of $5 to get first crack at all the merchandise. The book sale opens to all Saturday at 10 with no admission fee for the remaining hours of the sale. Saturday the sale closes at 5; Sunday hours are 1 to 5; Monday the sale is open from 10 to 5 with items marked half-price; and Tuesday, the extra day, the sale is open from 10 to 4 with items at $5 per bag (bags supplied by the library). Everyone is covered in this sale with a full complement of books for toddlers to teens in the Brubeck Room; the Book Cellar doors are thrown open with access to fiction and nonfiction; gardening, art, history, biographies, mysteries, and more than 50 other categories including DVDs, music and audiobook CDs. Everything is new since the April sale. All proceeds benefit the library.

Saturday kids’ activities

Besides perusing the Awesome Autumn Book Sale, kids have two programs on Saturday, Sept. 22, in which they can participate. Children who are independent readers may register in advance for Tales to Tails, from 11 to noon, so they can read to ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) therapy dogs. Registration is required. From 3 to 3:45, children and their families are invited to the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra — (Not) Just for Kids: Time Pieces — Strings. This is a lively, interactive program that is fun, entertaining and educational. Throughout the season, orchestra members will visit the library in small ensembles and demonstrate their particular instruments. Saturday’s are violins, violas, and cellos. All programs end with attendees having a chance to hold and play beginning level instruments in the “petting zoo.” Registration is required.

Weir Farm artist exhibition

Annette Calzone is September’s Weir Farm artist-in-residence. She will be holding a talk and exhibition of her work at the library on Monday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Annette’s work combines her studies in carving, figure sculpture, and lettering. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Support group meets

Post-treatment breast cancer survivors are invited to join Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. This is a monthly support group led by Nina Marino, LCSW. Nina was the clinical director for 15 years of the former Breast Cancer Survival Center and is a breast cancer survivor. Please email Nina at [email protected] with any questions. New participants are always welcomed. There is no charge. Registration is highly encouraged.

Concert tradition continues

The Emerson String Quartet will lead off the 71st season of the Wilton Candlelight Concerts on Sept. 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The talented group will be performing works by Haydn, Bartók, and Dvořák. These Sunday concerts are held at Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. For the schedule and ticket information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org or call 203-762-3401.

The library is announcing a new ’25 for 25 Challenge Grant Campaign. Please see the separate article in the Bulletin for more information. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.