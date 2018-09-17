Obituary: Richard (Dick) Philip Husta

Richard (Dick) Philip Husta departed this life on 25 August at the age of 91, of complications following surgery. Dick joins his beloved wife of 65 years, Nancy, who passed away in January of 2016, and eldest son David who passed on in 1995.

Born in Flushing New York in 1927 of Philip and Anna Husta, Dick grew up in Great Neck, NY. Graduating from Great Neck High School, Dick joined the Navy and served as a WWII US Navy Electricians Mate, serving at sea in the Light Cruiser USS TOPEKA (CL-67) in the final push across the Pacific. He and his shipmates supported amphibious landings as Allied Forces closed-in upon the enemy home islands. He subsequently served in the occupying forces in Japan, while awaiting demobilization back to civilian life. One of his greatest personal prides was that he had worked for the Grumman Aircraft Company at the factory in Long Island, manufacturing Grumman combat aircraft until he was of age to join-up, himself. He ended his Navy service as a Lieutenant in 1954.

A member of the Lehigh University Class of 1950, Dick earned his degree in mechanical engineering on the WWII GI Bill. He would spend 30 years working in the petrochemicals industry with the pioneering petro-chem company, The Ethyl Corporation. Following his retirement from Ethyl, Dick founded his own engineering services company, HUSCO Engineering, and guided its growth and product lines for the next 30 years. He recently remarked that he was pleased that several of his one-design products now sell on social media at over 6 times the original sales price.

Longtime residents of Wilton, both Dick and Nancy were well known for their personal philanthropy around town donating time, effort and resources to various projects, starting with providing special parts for WVFD Engine #401 back in the early 1970s, as lifetime members of the Wilton Historical Society and most recently, thru The Wilton Garden Club and as volunteers in the restoration and beautification of Ambler Farm.

Dick will be provided military interment honors at Hillside Cemetery on Saturday 22 September, at 1400 hours/2 PM.

He is survived by retired Navy Captain Peter Husta and industry senior executive Bruce Husta, daughters-in-law Shelly (David), Madhya (Peter) and Susan (Bruce) and three grandsons, Christopher, Robert and Gregory Husta.

