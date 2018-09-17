PHOTOS: Wilton Rotary Carnival

— Bryan Haeffele photos

The Wilton Rotary Club presented its annual carnival this past weekend, marking the unofficial end of summer in town. In addition to the fun provided for kids and adults, the carnival is a fundraiser that benefits the Wilton Rotary Club’s community improvement projects both locally and internationally.

The club has awarded more than $500,000 in grants and gifts over the years to the Wilton community. Members meet every Friday for lunch at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Information: [email protected]