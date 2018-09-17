Wilton ballot: final list of candidates issued

The secretary of the state’s office has released the final list of candidates for the Nov. 6 election. Following are the candidates who will appear on ballots in Wilton.

Office: Governor and Lieutenant Governor — Vote for One Party Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz Democratic Party Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley Republican Party Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz Working Families Party Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley Independent Party Rod Hanscomb and Jeffrey Thibeault Libertarian Party Mark Stewart Greenstein and Michelle D Ambrosio Amigo Constitution Liberty Party Oz Griebel and Monte E Frank Griebel Frank for CT Party Office: United States Senator — Vote for One Party Christopher S. Murphy Democratic Party Matthew Corey Republican Party Christopher S. Murphy Working Families Party Richard Lion Libertarian Party Jeff Russell Green Party Office: Secretary of the State — Vote for One Party Denise W. Merrill Democratic Party Susan Chapman Republican Party Denise W. Merrill Working Families Party Susan Chapman Independent Party Heather Gwynn Libertarian Party S. Michael DeRosa Green Party Office: Treasurer — Vote for One Party Shawn Wooden Democratic Party Thad Gray Republican Party Shawn Wooden Working Families Party Thad Gray Independent Party Jesse Brohinsky Libertarian Party Office: Comptroller — Vote for One Party Kevin Lembo Democratic Party Kurt Miller Republican Party Kevin Lembo Working Families Party Kurt Miller Independent Party Paul Passarelli Libertarian Party Edward G. Heflin Green Party Office: Attorney General — Vote for One Party William Tong Democratic Party Sue Hatfield Republican Party William Tong Working Families Party Sue Hatfield Independent Party Peter D Goselin Green Party

Office: Representative in Congress 04 — Vote for One Party Jim Himes Democratic Party Harry Arora Republican Party Harry Arora Independent Party

Office: State Senator 26 — Vote for One Party Will Haskell Democratic Party Toni Boucher Republican Party Toni Boucher Independent Party

Office: State Representative 125–Vote for One Party Ross Tartell Democratic Party Tom O’Dea Republican Party

Office: State Representative 143 — Vote for One Party Stephanie Thomas Democratic Party Gail Lavielle Republican Party Stephanie Thomas Working Families Party Gail Lavielle Independent Party