Wilton ballot: final list of candidates issued

The secretary of the state’s office has released the final list of candidates for the Nov. 6 election. Following are the candidates who will appear on ballots in Wilton.
|Office: Governor and Lieutenant Governor — Vote for One
|Party
|Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz
|Democratic Party
|Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley
|Republican Party
|Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz
|Working Families Party
|Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley
|Independent Party
|Rod Hanscomb and Jeffrey Thibeault
|Libertarian Party
|Mark Stewart Greenstein and Michelle D Ambrosio
|Amigo Constitution Liberty Party
|Oz Griebel and Monte E Frank
|Griebel Frank for CT Party
|Office: United States Senator — Vote for One
|Party
|Christopher S. Murphy
|Democratic Party
|Matthew Corey
|Republican Party
|Christopher S. Murphy
|Working Families Party
|Richard Lion
|Libertarian Party
|Jeff Russell
|Green Party
|Office: Secretary of the State — Vote for One
|Party
|Denise W. Merrill
|Democratic Party
|Susan Chapman
|Republican Party
|Denise W. Merrill
|Working Families Party
|Susan Chapman
|Independent Party
|Heather Gwynn
|Libertarian Party
|S. Michael DeRosa
|Green Party
|Office: Treasurer — Vote for One
|Party
|Shawn Wooden
|Democratic Party
|Thad Gray
|Republican Party
|Shawn Wooden
|Working Families Party
|Thad Gray
|Independent Party
|Jesse Brohinsky
|Libertarian Party
|Office: Comptroller — Vote for One
|Party
|Kevin Lembo
|Democratic Party
|Kurt Miller
|Republican Party
|Kevin Lembo
|Working Families Party
|Kurt Miller
|Independent Party
|Paul Passarelli
|Libertarian Party
|Edward G. Heflin
|Green Party
|Office: Attorney General — Vote for One
|Party
|William Tong
|Democratic Party
|Sue Hatfield
|Republican Party
|William Tong
|Working Families Party
|Sue Hatfield
|Independent Party
|Peter D Goselin
|Green Party
|Office: Representative in Congress 04 — Vote for One
|Party
|Jim Himes
|Democratic Party
|Harry Arora
|Republican Party
|Harry Arora
|Independent Party
|Office: State Senator 26 — Vote for One
|Party
|Will Haskell
|Democratic Party
|Toni Boucher
|Republican Party
|Toni Boucher
|Independent Party
|Office: State Representative 125–Vote for One
|Party
|Ross Tartell
|Democratic Party
|Tom O’Dea
|Republican Party
|Office: State Representative 143 — Vote for One
|Party
|Stephanie Thomas
|Democratic Party
|Gail Lavielle
|Republican Party
|Stephanie Thomas
|Working Families Party
|Gail Lavielle
|Independent Party
|Office: Judge of Probate 51 — Vote for One
|Party
|Doug Stern
|Democratic Party
|Lawrence F Cafero Jr.
|Republican Party
|Lawrence F Cafero Jr.
|Independent Party