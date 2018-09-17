Wilton ballot: final list of candidates issued

The secretary of the state’s office has released the final list of candidates for the Nov. 6 election. Following are the candidates who will appear on ballots in Wilton.

Office: Governor and Lieutenant Governor — Vote for One Party
Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz Democratic Party
Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley Republican Party
Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz Working Families Party
Bob Stefanowski and Joe Markley Independent Party
Rod Hanscomb and Jeffrey Thibeault Libertarian Party
Mark Stewart Greenstein and Michelle D Ambrosio Amigo Constitution Liberty Party
Oz Griebel and Monte E Frank Griebel Frank for CT Party
Office: United States Senator — Vote for One Party
Christopher S. Murphy Democratic Party
Matthew Corey Republican Party
Christopher S. Murphy Working Families Party
Richard Lion Libertarian Party
Jeff Russell Green Party
Office: Secretary of the State — Vote for One Party
Denise W. Merrill Democratic Party
Susan Chapman Republican Party
Denise W. Merrill Working Families Party
Susan Chapman Independent Party
Heather Gwynn Libertarian Party
S. Michael DeRosa Green Party
Office: Treasurer — Vote for One Party
Shawn Wooden Democratic Party
Thad Gray Republican Party
Shawn Wooden Working Families Party
Thad Gray Independent Party
Jesse Brohinsky Libertarian Party
Office: Comptroller — Vote for One Party
Kevin Lembo Democratic Party
Kurt Miller Republican Party
Kevin Lembo Working Families Party
Kurt Miller Independent Party
Paul Passarelli Libertarian Party
Edward G. Heflin Green Party
Office: Attorney General — Vote for One Party
William Tong Democratic Party
Sue Hatfield Republican Party
William Tong Working Families Party
Sue Hatfield Independent Party
Peter D Goselin Green Party

 

Office: Representative in Congress 04 — Vote for One Party
Jim Himes Democratic Party
Harry Arora Republican Party
Harry Arora Independent Party

 

Office: State Senator 26 — Vote for One Party
Will Haskell Democratic Party
Toni Boucher Republican Party
Toni Boucher Independent Party

 

Office: State Representative 125–Vote for One Party
Ross Tartell Democratic Party
Tom O’Dea Republican Party

 

Office: State Representative 143 — Vote for One Party
Stephanie Thomas Democratic Party
Gail Lavielle Republican Party
Stephanie Thomas Working Families Party
Gail Lavielle Independent Party

 

Office: Judge of Probate 51 — Vote for One Party
Doug Stern Democratic Party
Lawrence F Cafero Jr. Republican Party
Lawrence F Cafero Jr. Independent Party

 

Leave a Comment

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This