Staples stomps Wilton football team, 37-12

Staples scored the game’s first 31 points and went on to rout the Wilton High football team, 37-12, on Friday night in Westport.

The Wreckers improved to 2-0 while Wilton dropped to 1-1.

Staples got a 72-yard pass from Jake Thaw to Kevin Rabacs and a two-yard run from Tim Luciano to go ahead 14-0 by the end of the opening quarter.

Thaw added a 25-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, extending the Wreckers’ lead to 21-0 at halftime.

Cameron Lynch’s three-yard touchdown run and Brad Cox’s 23-yard field goal made it 31-0 through three quarters.

Wilton finally broke through early in the fourth quarter, as Thomas Costello finished a long drive with a two-yard touchdown run. The extra-point attempt was no good, leaving Staples with a 31-6 advantage.

The Wreckers answered on the ensuing kickoff, which Henry Beck returned 92 yards for a touchdown.

Wilton got the game’s final points when Kiel Polito scored on a one-yard run.