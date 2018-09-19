Wilton legislators recognized for environmental voting

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) and state Reps. Gail Lavielle (R-143) and Tom O’Dea (R-125) earned high scores on the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters (CTLCV)’s 2018 Environmental Scorecard.

The league is a bipartisan, statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting Connecticut’s environment and making it a priority for the state’s elected leaders. The league releases an environmental scorecard each year, which scores state legislators on a scale of 0% to 100% based on their votes on environmental bills.

Boucher’s voting record earned her the highest score in the senate. This year, she earned a 91% overall score and 78% lifetime score for casting pro-environment votes on 11 bills. Last year, Boucher earned a 50% overall score and a 77% lifetime score.

In a press release, Boucher said she is “very pleased” with her score, adding that Connecticut’s environment is “one of its most important resources” and “a big part of why we choose to live here and raise our families here.”

“We must always protect it,” she said.

For her pro-environment votes on 11 bills, Lavielle earned an overall score of 91% and a lifetime score of 90% on this year’s scorecard. Last year, she earned an 83% overall score and a 89% lifetime score.

This year, O’Dea received an overall score of 80% and a lifetime score of 73% for casting pro-environment votes on 10 bills. Last year, he earned an overall score of 67% and a lifetime score of 71%.

Information: ctlcv.org