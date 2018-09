Amy Louise Carter, formerly of Wilton, CT and Baldwin, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Jacksonville, FL after a courageous battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at St. Matthews Cemetery, 242 Danbury Rd, located in Wilton, CT. Arrangements by: Neptune Society-Jacksonville (904) 733-4510.