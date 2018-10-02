Flashback: Crossways in 1951

Sixty-seven years ago, the Crossways property on Danbury Road was used as the backdrop for a 1951 advertisement for the Studebaker Champion Regal four-door sedan.

Pictured in the background is Mary Kay of Wilton, a women’s clothing store started in 1946 by Mary K. Connelly and Mary Ransom. Connelly and Ransom were World War II WAC veterans and they used a GI loan to start the business.

The florist shop pictured on the left was later bought by Ralph Piersall and moved to the building now occupied by Coldwell Banker on Old Ridgefield Road.

A developer is looking to build a two-building, residential-retail development called Wilton Heights at the Crossways property.