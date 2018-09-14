Wilton real estate sales — Sept. 7-13, 2018

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Sept. 7 through Sept. 13, 2018.

50 Pheasant Run Road: Lana L. Taubin, to Craig E. and Laurie C. Smith, $1,202,000.

78 Portland Avenue: Eugenio and Teresita Torres, to James and Katie Schlatter, $315,000.

36 Warncke Road: Colin Reilly, to Paige Kellogg, $733,173.13.

8 Ground Pine Road: Irene M. Gray, to Letizia Mariani, $500,000.

11 Crowne Pond Lane: Unit 11, Ryan and Elizabeth Opria, to Saravanan Subramania and Janaki Jagadeesh, $550,000.

32 Shadow Lane: Todd and Victoria Green, to Steven and Meredith Parrinello, $900,000.

468 Belden Hill Road: John and Sarah Schulten, to Michael and Julianna Roche, $940.000.

16 Wilridge Road: Donald W. Griffin, to Lani and Jesse Deboer, $645,000.