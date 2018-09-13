Wilton field hockey team doubles up Branford

After seizing a 2-0 lead at the half, the Wilton High field hockey team clicked on all cylinders with a second-half scoring barrage en route to an 8-4 triumph over visiting non-conference opponent Branford on Wednesday evening.

The Warriors, who improved to 3-0, have now scored 21 games in their first three games.

Emma Rothkopf continued her scoring rampage, finishing with a hat trick to lead Wilton and push her season total to 10 goals.

Rothkopf, off a penalty corner, and Katie Oliveri scored in the first half to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead at the break.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Meg Likly redirected a shot by Olivia Hahn into the Branford net for a 3-0 lead.

After Hahn clanked a hard shot off the post, Rothkopf followed with her second goal just over four minutes into the half.

Less than seven minutes in, the scoring continued as Hahn made a long run, stickhandled through the defense, and deposited a shot that stretched Wilton’s advantage to 5-0.

Branford (2-1) threatened on a few chances and finally cashed in with 16:56 to play, leading Wilton to call a timeout.

The Warriors answered just 17 seconds later as Nina Sylvester finished a nice passing sequence to make the score 6-1; Madison Schattenfield earned the assist on the play.

After another Branford goal, Sarah Dodman and Rothkopf — on a penalty stroke — scored to put Wilton ahead 8-2 with 9:54 remaining.

Branford got the final two goals to finish the scoring.

Wilton received strong play from defenders Kimberly Castano, Caitlin Nichols, Remi Taubin, and Cassidy Costello.

“They have adjusted very well and they’re communicating very well,” Pisko said about her defenders.

Branford served as a good test for Wilton.

“They definitely were tough competition,” Plisko said. “They had great speed. You could tell they played smart.”

“It was good to play someone new. It’s great competition,” said Wilton senior Robin Clasby.

Pisko thought her team did a good job in several areas.

“Passing, working in twos. They did a fantastic job throughout, recovering for one another, and communicating,” she said.

“I think it was great for us to practice our give-and-go’s and transition up the field. It was a good challenge,” said Rothkopf, a captain. “Our team really came together. Passing patterns were off the charts. It was really great.”

Notes: Wilton goaltenders Megan Kaeyer and Michelle Prario combined for 16 saves.