Danbury Branch substitute bus service this weekend

To accommodate the replacement of the track crossing at Science Road in Norwalk, Metro-North will provide substitute bus service between Danbury and South Norwalk for select trains the night of Friday, Sept. 14, and for all trains on Saturday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 16.

Buses will operate up to 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. Riders are asked to listen for announcements and check local or express bus service to their destinations while boarding.

Click here for more information. Interactive schedules are available here.