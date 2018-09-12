Parent support group meets Monday in Wilton

School is back in session and for many children, so is the academic and social stress that can cause behavioral changes. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) is a support group for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues.

Meetings are free, confidential, safe and led by trained volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns. They are a place to speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently. Parents come from Redding, Weston, Westport, Wilton and towns in the surrounding area.

Future meetings are Mondays, Sept. 17, and Oct. 22, from 10 to 11:30, at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton.

Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or Vanessa at 203-970-4130 or [email protected]