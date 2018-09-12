Wilton boys soccer team wins opener

Two second-half goals carried the Wilton High boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over host New Canaan in the season opener for both teams last Friday afternoon.

“It’s always nice to win that first game,” said Wilton head coach Jim Lewicki. “New Canaan played well. They are going to give teams some trouble this season. Their goalie made some great saves.”

Wilton got the game’s first goal midway through the second half. Off a free kick from 40 yards out, Andrew Bucciero played the ball to Luke Macdonald. Macdonald then sent a centering pass that Connor Uitterdijk flipped over the New Canaan goalie and into the net.

“It was a beautiful goal,” said Lewicki. “New Canaan didn’t look ready for the free kick, so I told Andrew Bucciero to play it quickly, which he did. Luke made a nice pass and Connor did a great job to score.”

The Warriors doubled their lead with six minutes left to play. Michael Zizzadoro got the ball on the right side, dribbled to the end line, and delivered a low cross to Macdonald at the back post. Macdonald tapped in the ball to put Wilton ahead 2-0.

Wilton goalie Kace Stewart stopped five New Canaan shots to get the shutout.

“New Canaan had some good opportunities, but Kace made some great saves,” said Lewicki.

Stewart and the Warriors benefited from the play of defenders Karl Pfeiffer, Damien Schmidt, Zack Abud, Parker Ward, and Bucciero.

“We opened the game playing a 3-5-2, which we had used during the preseason,” said Lewicki. “But New Canaan was moving the ball well and coming down the wing on us, so we took off a midfielder and added a defender and switched to a 4-4-2 in the first half. That seemed to work better for us.”

