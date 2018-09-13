Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Historic Preservation 101, Thursday, Sept. 13, 12:30-1:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Greg Farmer, a circuit rider with the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation will discuss the basics of historic preservation including national and state registers, local historic districts, local ordinances, tax credits, and more.The Connecticut Circuit Riders are field officers trained to bring preservation resources to local groups. A light lunch is included. Free for members, $10/non-members. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, Thursday, Sept. 13, 1-6:30, Wilton Library. Appointment hours are 1-6:15, walk-ins accommodated. Positive ID required. To sign up, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org.

Rotary Carnival, Friday, Sept. 14, 6-10 p.m., corner of School Road and Route 7. Fourteen rides, games of chance, food trucks. Wristbands for unlimited rides: $25.

Democratic Headquarters Grand Opening, Friday, Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m., 300 Danbury Road. The public is invited for the opening ceremony.

Bereavement Support Group, Saturday, Sept. 15, 11-12:30, Wilton Library. First meeting of a support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one, presented by Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. Meetings continue on Saturdays through Nov. 17. Free, registration required: call Laurie Petrasanta at 203-762-8958, ext. 316.

Rotary Carnival, Saturday, Sept. 15, noon-10, corner of School Road and Route 7. Fourteen rides, games of chance, food trucks. Wristbands for unlimited rides: $25 sold from noon to 5, and 5 to 10 p.m.

Photo Organizing Made Easy, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2-3:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Susan Morrow, owner of SwickPix, LLC, will offer tips on organizing, cleaning up and sharing valued family photographs including old black and white prints, slides, and digital images. Free for members, $10/non-members. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2-4:30, Wilton Library. Participants share poetry they have written by reading it aloud to the group. Limited to 15. Free, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Street Jazz on Stage, Saturday, Sept. 15, 7:30-9 p.m., G&B Cultura Center, 49 New Street. The Zu Zazz String Orkestra presents interpretations of Hawaiian, cow-jazz, old-timey, vaudeville, bluegrass, swing, traditional jazz and more. Donation suggested to benefit the cultural center. Information: ganbculturalcenter.org or 203-544-0056.

Rotary Carnival, Sunday, Sept. 16, noon-5, corner of School Road and Route 7. Fourteen rides, games of chance, food trucks. Wristbands for unlimited rides: $25.

Author Talk, Monday, Sept. 17, 10-11:30, Wilton Library. Julie Morgenstern discusses Time to Parent: Organizing Your Life to Bring Out the Best in Your Child and You. Q&A, books available for purchase and signing. Register: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Is the ACT or SAT Best for Me?, Monday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. College counselor Priyanka Shingala will discuss the purpose and differences between the two standardized tests. For high school students, parents welcome. Registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6342.

Autumn Poetry, Thursday, Sept. 20, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss will lead an exploration of Part II of Goethe’s Faust. Four sessions, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334. Poetry packets will be available at the circulation desk.

Business Seminar, Thursday, Sept. 20, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. Lessons Learned from Running a Business will focus on sales, operations, finance, HR and more. IT executive Matthew Krieger is the speaker. Presented by SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Chamber of Commerce, and Wilton Library. Media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin. Free, registration required: fairfieldcounty.score.org or 203-831-0065.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fund-raiser, Saturday, Sept. 22, 9-5, Wilton Library. Early admission is $5 from 9-10, free admission after 10. Thousands of items in Brubeck Room and Book Cellar. Proceeds benefit the library.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, Sept. 22, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only.Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Sept. 22, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Game of Goose Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Sept. 22, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children will learn about historical board games including the Game of Goose, invented around 1500 in Italy, and make their own board. Ages 6 to 12, $10/members, $25/family; $15/non-members, $35/family. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, Sept. 22, 3-3:45 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Strings. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Circle of Care 5K, Sunday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m., Wilton Center. Fun run at 8, 5K at 8:30. Cash prizes for top three men and women finishers. Registration: https://bit.ly/2ouxxoV.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fund-raiser, Sunday, Sept. 23, 1-5, Wilton Library. Thousands of items in Brubeck Room and Book Cellar. Proceeds benefit the library.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fund-raiser, Monday, Sept. 24, 10-5, Wilton Library. All items half-price. Proceeds benefit the library.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Monday, Sept. 24, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Annette Calzone is the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence who combines carving, figure sculpting and lettering. Free, registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.

Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fund-raiser, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 10-4, Wilton Library. $5 per bag. Bags provided by the library. Proceeds benefit the library.

National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 3-6 p.m., Wilton Library. Members of the Wilton League of Women Voters will assist citizens in registering to vote.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Judson Scruton leads a discussion of selected poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun. Details and registration: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Paint it Up!, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6-7:30, Wilton Library. Canvas, paints, brushes and a collection of masterpieces for inspiration or copying will be available. For adults 18 and over, $5 fee. Registration required: 203-762-6342 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: email Nina Marino at [email protected] Register: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration & Awards Ceremony, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 5:30-7:30, Rolling Hills Country Club, Hurlbutt Street. Business Person of the Year presentation. Open bar and hors d’oeuvres, $65 per person. RSVP by Sept. 19: [email protected] or 203-762-0567.

Senior Nature Walk & Picnic, Thursday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. Meet at the Commuter Lot, north of Orem’s. Walkers will carpool to New Canaan Nature Center where organizer, Peter Dodds, president of Stay at Home in Wilton, will lead the group on a leisurely walk. Pack a picnic lunch to enjoy outdoors. All levels welcomed. Free. Reservations: 203-762-2600.

Autumn Poetry, Thursday, Sept. 27, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss will lead an exploration of Part II of Goethe’s Faust. Four sessions, registration required: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334. Poetry packets will be available at the circulation desk.

Wilton’s Architecture: An Update to the Historic Resource Survey, Thursday, Sept. 27, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Architectural historians Stacey Vairo and Lucas Karamazinas will present their findings in studying Wilton’s historic homes, mostly from 1920 to 1940. Reception follows. Free for members, $10/non-members. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Shred Day, Saturday, Sept. 29, 9-noon, Bankwell, 47 Old Ridgefield Road. Free shredding of old disks, credit cards, passports, bills, invoices, checks, statements, or other personal papers. Limit: two two-foot-square boxes.

Autumn Hike, Saturday, Sept. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Road. All ages welcome to walk with Woodcock educator Sam Nunes and explore connections among plants and animals. Register: woodcocknaturecenter.org.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Sept. 29, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make scalloped tomatoes while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.

Wilton Kiwanis Oktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 29, 4-10, Kiwanis Pavilion, Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. German food and beer, music by the Alpine Squeeze oompah band. Bounce house for kids. Rain or shine. Reduced-price advance tickets: WiltonOktoberfest.org.

Spiritual, Medical, and Legal Aspects of Aging Talk, Sunday, Sept. 30, 3 p.m., Trackside Teen Center, 15 Station Road. Stay at Home in Wilton presents a roundtable discussion featuring three leaders from the community who will speak on aging and the retirement years. Q&A. Reception will follow. Free. Open to the public. Reservations recommended: 203-762-2600.

Wilton Candlelight Concert, Sunday, Sept. 30, 4-5:30, Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. The Emerson String Quartet plays Haydn, Bartók, and Dvořák. A portion of the proceeds benefits Wilton Library. Tickets wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org or 203-762-3401.