Minks consigning begins

Minks to Sinks, a massive sale to benefit Family & Children’s Agency, will be held Oct. 6-8, but consignments begin now.

As a service, Minks to Sinks offers in-home consigning to Wilton residents with more than 10 items to consign (clothing accepted as a donation only). To arrange for a volunteer to come to their home and price and tag all items, consigners should call 203-762-0520 before Sept. 17 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Consigners can then drop off ticketed merchandise at the Minks to Sinks site at their convenience during consignment/donation hours.

For more information and a list of merchandise accepted, visit http://familyandchildrensagency.org/minks-to-sinks.