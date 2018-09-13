Democrats open campaign headquarters Friday

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee will have a grand opening of its campaign headquarters at 300 Danbury Road on Friday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 pm. The headquarters is at the corner of Routes 33 and 7.

In addition to serving as campaign central for Democratic phone banks and canvassing efforts leading up to the November election, the headquarters will house offices for U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and the campaigns of all three local candidates: Will Haskell, Ross Tartell, and Stephanie Thomas. Haskell is running for the state senate seat in the 26th district and Tartell and Thomas for state house seats in the 125th and 143rd districts respectively.

“It is the perfect site for the enthusiastic participation and commitment we’ve witnessed among Democrats for this important midterm election,” said DTC chair Tom Dubin. “Wilton Democrats are engaged and putting in the time and effort to change a troubling political landscape. The headquarters will serve as an important resource in those efforts.”

The public is welcome at the grand opening ceremony on Friday.

For those interested in volunteering or picking up literature or lawn signs, the headquarters will be open weekdays from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 to 6, and Sundays from 1 to 6.