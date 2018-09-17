What’s new in Lyme disease

Wilton resident Steven Phillips, M.D., will be the featured speaker at Lyme Disease: News You Need to Know, presented Thursday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at RVNA, 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield. It is sponsored by RVNA and the Lyme Connection of Ridgefield.

Phillips, an internationally recognized tick-borne diseases specialist, will offer an overview of Lyme disease; an update on current treatment protocols; meaningful direction on prevention, testing and treatments, and a discussion of promising research in the field. There will also be time for questions.

All are welcome to this free event. Doors open at 6:45.

Prior to the talk, the nursing agency will offer flu and pneumonia shots beginning at 4. Anyone wishing to receive an immunization is asked to call 203-438-5555.