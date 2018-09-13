Programs approved for tax credits

The state Department of Revenue Services has approved nine Wilton programs, including the Social Services Department food pantry, for inclusion in the 2018 Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit Program.

The nine town and tax-exempt organizations submitted proposals which were reviewed and approved by the Board of Selectmen at its June 18 meeting. Proposals were then submitted to the state for review.

Businesses now have an opportunity to make cash contributions to any of these approved programs and receive a credit of up to 60% of their approved contribution, or 100% in the case of certain energy conservation programs, Sarah Gioffre, research assistant in the office of First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, said in a statement.

Interested businesses may contact the organizations directly to learn more about their program proposals, she said.

The programs, in addition to the food pantry, are:

School field trip experiences for underserved youth via Friends of Ambler Farm.

The Wilton section of the Norwalk River Valley Trail.

After-school childcare at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA.

Emergency financial assistance through the Wilton Community Assistance Fund.

Save 183 Ridgefield Road, through the Wilton Land Conservation Trust.

Automatic energy control systems building automation for the Wilton Library Association.

Back the Track Wilton with the Wilton Track Association.

Wilton Youth Council executive director, through the Wilton Youth Council.

Businesses wishing to request a tax credit under the CT NAA Tax Credit Program must complete a separate Form NAA-02 for each program it wishes to sponsor. The contribution must be cash, and needs to be made in the corporation’s income year that corresponds to the same year as the approved program.

Form NAA-02 must be submitted to the Department of Revenue Services Sept. 15 through Oct. 1, 2018.

Applications may be submitted electronically by emailing Form NAA-02 to [email protected]. Questions may be emailed to [email protected] or call 860-297-5687.