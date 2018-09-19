Kiwanians present annual Oktoberfest

The Wilton Kiwanis Club is offering “quick trips to Germany without leaving town” in the form of its third annual Wilton Kiwanis Oktoberfest on Saturday Sept. 29, from 4 to 10, in the Kiwanis Pavilion at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road.

There will be authentic German food and beer and music by the Alpine Squeeze oompah band. There will also be hot dogs, french fries, and a bounce house for children.

Sponsors include: Wilton YMCA, Danbury Porsche-Audi-Volkswagen, Absolute Logic, Wilton Hardware, Wilton Sports and Fitness, CT Northeast Organic Farming Association, Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy, Lucci Electric and Realty Seven.

Information and reduced-price advance tickets are available at WiltonOktoberfest.org. Those under 21 admitted free.