Rotary carnival this weekend

The Wilton Rotary Club will sponsor its traditional family carnival from Friday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 16, at the corner of School Road and Route 7. The event is a fundraiser that benefits the Wilton Rotary Club’s community improvement projects both locally and internationally.

Carnival hours are:

Friday, Sept. 14, 6-10 pm.

Saturday, Sept. 15, noon-10.

Sunday, Sept. 16, noon-5.

Staged by Tufano Amusements, the carnival will offer more than 14 rides for a variety of ages as well as multiple games of chance. Two food trucks will be on site: Bubble and Brew with drinks and baked goods, and DrewbaQ with barbecue choices.

Admission and parking are free. Wristbands for unlimited rides will be sold for $25 each for the following time slots: Friday 6-10, Saturday noon-5, Saturday 5-10, and Sunday noon-5. Individual ride tickets are also available.

“This is a wonderful family-friendly event that’s fun for all ages,” carnival chair Patrick Russo said. “The carnival is Rotary’s biggest fundraiser, and all proceeds go back into the community to support needed projects as well as global humanitarian programs led by Rotary International.”

The club has awarded over $500,000 in grants and gifts over the years to the Wilton community. The club meets every Friday for lunch at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Information: [email protected].