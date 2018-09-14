Lessons from day-to-day business

At the age of 47, Danbury business executive Matthew Krieger is too young to be a retired executive, but that doesn’t stop him from giving presentations on behalf of the Senior Corps of Retired Executives, known as SCORE.

Krieger has presented several dozen SCORE workshops, and the next is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20, at Wilton Library, sponsored by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the library. The Bulletin is media sponsor.

Called Lessons Learned from Running a Business, the event from 6 to 8 p.m. will focus on what can be learned from the daily operations of a business — sales, operations, finance, human resources and more.

“My company was a client of SCORE for some time, and we still are. I met the team and noticed that client technology needs were growing,” Krieger said in a telephone interview. That prompted him to become a SCORE mentor and presenter, initially in areas of technology.

“It turned out to be more of a mix of business and technology. … Clients, I find, benefit from having presenters that can speak to both topics.”

Krieger is an executive with experience in information technology, manufacturing, publishing and fund raising. He is an advisory chief technology officer for nonprofits and vice president of technology for manufacturer Cober, Inc., in Stratford, where he leads the engineering team as well an industrial Internet of Things project.” The company makes industrial microwave ovens for use in manufacturing products including car door rubber seals.

Previously, he had overall responsibility for IT at QSP, Inc., the nation’s largest youth fund-raising company at the time, and held senior IT leadership positions at Time, Inc. and the Reader’s Digest Association. He serves on the board of two nonprofit organizations, is a frequent presenter on topics of business, technology and the intersection of each, and is a business mentor with SCORE.

Registration is required for the library event. There is no charge. Visit www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=iihhcwbab&oeidk=a07efl4eazne82b59f7 or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register.