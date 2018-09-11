Historic preservation program on Thursday

With so many older or architecturally significant homes, historic preservation is often a topic of interest here. The Wilton Historical Society will welcome Greg Farmer, a circuit rider with the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, who will present a program on Historic Preservation 101 on Thursday, Sept. 13, 12:30 to 1:30, at the museum complex at 224 Danbury Road.

The Connecticut Circuit Riders are field officers trained to bring preservation resources to local groups. Farmer will discuss national and state registers, local historic districts, historic resource inventories, local ordinances, tax credits, design review and other basics of historic preservation. A light lunch is included.

This is the first in a series of three programs on historic preservation the society will present in September and October. The second program, on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 4:30, will present the findings of architectural historians Stacey Vairo and Lucas Karmazinas, who studied Wilton’s historic homes, mostly from 1920 to 1940, followed by a reception. The final program is How I Researched My Historic Wilton Home by Kelly Morron, to be offered on Thursday, Oct. 11, 12:30 to 1:30, with light lunch.

Each program is free for society members, $10 for non-members. Register: [email protected] or 203-762-7257.