Trying Out: Auditions and calls for art

Call for art, the Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show WET PAINT: Art Fresh from the Studio is accepting submissions through Sept. 15. Info: pequotlibrary2018.artcall.org.

Call for artists at Gallery 25’s Open Show. It is open to representational and non-representational oils, acrylics, watermedia, pastels, graphics, printmaking, mixed media, small sculpture and artisan collections. The show will run Oct. 4-28. Info: [email protected]

Seeking artists, the Trumbull Arts Festival Committee is accepting applications from artists, craftpersons and authors for the 40th annual Trumbull Arts Festival to be held on Sept. 16. Info: email [email protected] or call 203-452-5965 for an application.

Auditions for A Christmas Carol, the musical, to be directed by Scott Brill at Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove St., Shelton. Auditions are Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: centerstageshelton.org/audition.

Call for art, the Easton Arts Council will again host its Annual Photography Contest and Exhibition, Nov. 19 through Jan. 4. Photographers at all levels are encouraged to submit entries on Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Info: eastonartscouncil.org.

Call for Art, Maritime Garage Gallery seeks street art inspired pieces. Submissions due Sept. 22. Exhibit will run Oct. 25 through Jan. 18, 2019. Info:norwalkpark.org/callforart.

Musical submissions, Pantochino Productions is accepting submissions for the Pantochino Original Works (POW) Festival. Submissions must be submitted by Dec. 1 to be considered, chosen productions will be performed in March 2019. Info: pantochino.com/pow-festival.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit about 10 to 15 artworks in 2018 and beyond in a three person show. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library is seeking artists to exhibit their work in 2018 and beyond for a three person show. For more information visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Call for art, Trumbull Arts Commission is seeking artists and photographers to display their works at the Trumbull Town Gallery for a period of six weeks. For more information, contact Emily Areson at 203-452-5065 or email [email protected]

Call for public art, for 2017 Art On The Stepney Green, sculptors and artists; exhibitions over a 3-month period; send digital portfolio and contact info. to Lee Hossler, [email protected] or call 203-261-5702 for the Public Art Application Packet.