Young colonial cooks take on tomatoes

Recipes for scalloped tomatoes can be found dating back to the 1820s, and children ages 6 to 12 may learn to make them on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

A simple dish to prepare, it needs little more than fresh tomatoes, a little onion, salt, pepper, bread crumbs and butter, a thrifty way to handle a bountiful harvest. Children will also learn about the tomato’s reputation, which has evolved from the feared “poison apple” and “love apple” to an essential element of modern cuisine.

Admission is $10/members, $15/non-members. Space is limited, register by emailing [email protected] or calling 203-762-7257.