CERT to offers disaster preparedness training

Wilton’s volunteer Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), in conjunction with the Wilton Department of Emergency Management, will offer their annual disaster preparedness training program next month. Twenty hours of instruction over six sessions will begin Oct. 15 and continue through Nov. 10.

The free course is open to all members of the community, ages 16 or older, that have an interest in learning more to help their own families, friends and/or community, in the event of a disaster.

CERT instructors, certified by the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, along with instructors from police, fire and EMS will assist in the training.

The course will cover the following areas in a combination of classroom and field practical exercises:

Disaster Preparedness.

Disaster Medical Operations.

CERT Organization.

Fire Safety; Search and Rescue (SAR).

Disaster Psychology: Terrorism and CERT.

Manuals will be provided to all participants.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants 18 or older may volunteer as members of Wilton CERT who regularly provide assistance to first responders at large emergencies or public events. Wilton CERT has performed a broad range of deployment activities, including missing persons searches, traffic and crowd control duties and staffing Wilton’s emergency shelter and distributing emergency food and water.

All participants must be registered in advance and may do so by emailing John Stewart at [email protected] or online at wiltoncert.org (click on Calendar of Events).