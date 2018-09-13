Zu Zazz String Orkestra at cultural center

The Zu Zazz String Orkestra will perform Saturday, Sept. 15, from 7:30 to 9, at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street.

The band is the brainchild of the husband and wife team of Dan Santhouse (steel guitar, dobro and vocals) and Renee Santhouse (violin and vocals), who collect American roots songs and string jazz. They are joined by Gary Wikfors (mandolin, tenor banjo, Hawaiian slide guitar) of Bethany, Frank Pergola (guitar, mandolin) of Ansonia, and Louis Audette (double bass) of New Haven.

The band plays interpretations of American music from the first three decades of popular recordings from Hawaiian, cow-jazz, old-timey, vaudeville, old-movie, tent-revival, blues, jump, bluegrass, cowboy, swing, and traditional-jazz to novelty numbers with songs by such musical greats as Charlie Poole, Mae West, J.P. Mainer, Helen Hume, Jimmie Rodgers, Victoria Spivey, Irving Berlin and W.C Handy.

Concert seating is cabaret style, BYOB. Donations suggested to benefit the nonprofit G&B Cultural Center.

Information: gandbculturalcenter.org, 203-544-0056.