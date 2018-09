The Norwalk-Wilton Chapter of AARP will meet Thursday, Sept. 20, at noon in Room A of the Norwalk Senior Center on Allen Road, Norwalk.

Entertainer Sue Ann Sheridan will sing songs from the 40s to the present. The group is collecting for PAWS, which needs dog and cat food, dog biscuits, paper towels, soap powder, etc.

There will be free refreshments, all are welcome. Information: 203-229-0870.