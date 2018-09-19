Playshop announces 81st season

The Wilton Playshop will fill its 2018-2019 season with comedy, music, and a family favorite for the Christmas season.

First up is the comic musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. Directed by Nancy L. Meyer with musical direction by Zach Kampler and choreography by Christine Titus, the show will run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 10. The longest running off-Broadway revue in history with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music by Jimmy Robert has been revised for the 21st Century. This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind relationships from dating, marriage, and parenthood to geriatric pick-up techniques. The 2018 version features two new songs, revised lyrics, and dialogue throughout the show to reflect dating in modern times.

A Charlie Brown Christmas, based upon the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, is back and will be presented Dec. 7-9. Jeffrey Spector will direct and Christine Titus will choreograph this stage adaptation of the classic animated television special in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the other Peanuts grapple with the real meaning of Christmas.

The final show of the Playshop’s 81st season will be the musical Guys and Dolls with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Directed by Lynne Colatrella with musical direction by Zach Kampler and choreography by Lauren Nicole Sherwood, the show will be performed April 26-May 11, 2019.

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. Information: wiltonplayshop.org