The Kemper Human Rights Education Foundation will award a $1,000 first prize and a $500 second prize to students in the United States who best answer its 18th human rights essay contest question:

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claims that “U.S. government policies continue to sanction [i.e. condone or permit] human rights violations against immigrants.” Do you think the ACLU is right? If so what policies, laws or other factors (political, economic, cultural, etc.) are responsible for the violations and what actions should be employed to end them? If you think the ACLU is wrong, explain why it is wrong.

Submission details are available at khref.org and should be submitted by Dec. 10, as either a Microsoft Word attachment to [email protected], or by regular mail to KHREF, 184 Fillow Street, Norwalk, CT 06850.

Essays will be judged based on how clear and well the question is answered, as well as the extent to which they are supported by research. Winners will be announced and awards presented on Jan. 14, 2019.