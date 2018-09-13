Timmer’s Way Festival this weekend

The Wood family of Wilton will once again host the fourth annual Timmer’s Way festival at O’Neill’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in South Norwalk on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 10 p.m.

In 2008 Timmer Wood, was killed by a drunk driver. His family and friends were devastated after the tragic death of the “such a fun-loving and caring young man.”

The Timmer’s Way annual celebration is a collaboration of his passion for music, friends and good times, as well as a means to help others in need. Timmer’s Way Inc. was created in 2013 with a focus on providing funds for multiple sclerosis research and patients.

The festival, which raises funds for Tisch MS, will have pizza by the Pizza Truck Co., a live raffle, and performances by Sweet Beaver Soul Band, Pete Campbell and Ian Ryan. More information may be found at timmersway.com.