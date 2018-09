The Wilton Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Celebration and Awards Ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Rolling Hills Country Club on Hurlbutt Street.

The Business Person of the Year will be announced.

The cost of the event is $65 per person and includes open bar and hors d’oeuvres. Sponsors are Kimco Realty and Gregory and Adams, P.C.

RSVP to the chamber by Sept. 19 at 203-762-0567.