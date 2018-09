Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $4.7 million or $0.60 per share for the second quarter of 2018, versus $3.8 million or $0.49 per share for the same period in 2017.

The company’s board of directors declared a $0.12 per share cash dividend, payable Aug. 27 to shareholders of record on Aug. 17.

June also saw the successful opening of three new branches in Fairfield County.