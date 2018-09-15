Ciannella joins First Candle board

Wilton resident John F. Ciannella, M.D. has been appointed to the Board of Directors of First Candle. He is associate director of the Division of Neonatology at Stamford Hospital, where he oversees newborn and premature infant care and treats neonatal emergencies. He is also director of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit’s infant clinical evaluation program, which tracks the progress of infants born with very low birthweight or after fewer than 32 weeks gestation.

Ciannella is a graduate of St. George’s University and completed his residency and fellowship training at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York, which is part of Northwell Health, and joined Stamford Hospital in 2011. He is board-certified in neonatal-perinatal medicine and pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics.

First Candle, based in New Canaan, is a 501c(3) committed to eliminating, through education and research, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep-related infant deaths including accidental suffocation. It also provides bereavement support for families who have lost a child due to SIDS, sleep-related infant deaths, stillbirth and miscarriage.