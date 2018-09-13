Senior Center News

Fire safety

If you are age 65 or older, you are your own best insurance against fire and burn injuries. Fire safety isn’t just for children; it is for all ages. Older Americans are at a greater risk of being injured or killed from fires or burns than other adults. The Wilton Fire Department encourages you to take some time to look for and correct fire hazards around your home.

Make sure you have at least one working smoke detector on each level of your home. They should be tested once a month and the batteries should be changed twice a year.

Have an escape plan: know two ways out of every room in case fire or smoke blocks one way out. Remember during a fire the breathable air is close to the floor, so crawl out low under the smoke. Once you get out, stay out and call the fire department from a neighbor’s home. Keep your glasses and a flashlight near your bed so you are ready in case of an emergency.

Each year, careless smoking is a major cause of fires. A lit cigarette that falls onto a bed or sofa can smolder for hours. You should never smoke in bed or while lying down. Make sure large deep ashtrays are used and that all smoking materials have been extinguished completely. Dispose of butts in a closed metal container or douse with water before emptying into a trash can.

The kitchen is another area that can be very dangerous. Make sure your stove is clean and free of grease buildup. Keep flammables, such as towels and pot holders, away from the stove and oven. Turn pot handles away from the front of the stove so they won’t be knocked off or pulled down. If you are called away from the kitchen, turn all burners off. If you have a stove fire, put a lid on it, turn off the heat, and let it cool.

Many fires are caused by home heating. You should always have your heating system checked annually by a qualified professional. If you use portable heaters, make sure they have at least three feet of clearance around them while in operation and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for their use.

Don’t hesitate to call 911 for an emergency. Call the Wilton Fire Department at 203-834-6249 if you have any questions or need more information.

Renter’s rebate deadline

Elderly renters and totally disabled renters have until Oct. 1 to file for the state’s annual renter’s rebate program. Under this program, they may be eligible for a rebate of up to $900.

Elderly applicants must have been 65 years of age by Dec. 31, 2017; have rented in Connecticut for at least one year, and have income for 2017 of less than $35,300 if single and $43,000 if filing married. There is no age requirement for totally disabled renters; however, all remaining requirements are the same as for elderly renters.

Eligible renters should visit the assessor’s office between 9 and 4, Monday through Friday. Renters must bring proof of income, including their Federal 1040 tax return, Social Security 1099 statement, rent receipts and utility bills for the year ending Dec. 31, 2017. Totally disabled renters must also bring proof of disability.

If you have any questions you may call Michelle in the assessor’s office at 203-563-0122.

Coming events

Friday, Sept. 14, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11:15, Chair Yoga; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, Sept. 17, 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge.

Tuesday, Sept. 18, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Duplicate Bridge; 12:30; Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting.

Wednesday, Sept. 19, 10, Writer’s Group; 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12, Lunch at Ogden House; 12 to 5, Farmer’s Market at the Wilton Historical Society; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Sept. 20, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.