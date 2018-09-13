Library Lines

House of fashion explored

This season’s opening film for the New Perspectives Film Series is Dior and I on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The film follows the world of haute couture with a behind-the-scenes look at the House of Dior and its newly appointed artistic director, Raf Simons, a Belgian designer recently hired from Jil Sander. The film captures his creative process up to the final moment before the show at Paris Fashion Week. The suggested donation is $5 per person. Refreshments are available. The New Perspectives Documentary series is programmed and moderated by filmmaker Megan Smith-Harris with a Q&A following the film. Registration is highly recommended.

Organizing parents

Organizational guru Julie Morgenstern turns her sights on parents in her new book, Time to Parent: Organizing Your Life to Bring Out the Best in Your Child and You, which she will be discussing at the library on Monday, Sept. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Her book and talk cover concrete strategies to help parents organize themselves for parenting. A Q&A will follow the talk. There is no charge for the program and registration is highly recommended. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Elm Street Books.

Testing guidance

For high school kids starting to think about their college entrance exams, the library has a program that might help them make choices about the ACT or SAT. On Monday, Sept. 17, college counselor Priyanka Shingala presents Is the ACT or SAT Best for Me?, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Topics to be explored include: how much weight they carry in a college application; the breakdown of each exam; what’s considered a good score; which one is best for the particular student; taking the optional essays; which universities don’t require exam scores and more. Students will receive a set of questions to be worked through together during the session. Registration is required and space is limited. The program is for high school students, but parents are welcome, too.

Business scenarios discussed

This month’s SCORE business session takes an interesting direction with Lessons Learned from Running a Business on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. The workshop is presented by SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and shares a set of lessons learned during the daily operations of a business. Spanning sales, operations, finance, HR and more, each scenario is presented in a problem-faced/lesson learned format and each is no more than a few minutes long. The lessons presented apply to businesses of all types. Speaker Matthew Krieger is a technologist and executive with experience in information technology, manufacturing, publishing and fundraising. Visit www.fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. Check-in begins at 5:30. There is no charge for the program but registration is required. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.

Books and more

The library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale takes place next Saturday, Sept. 22, and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 25. Early buying admission is on Saturday, from 9 to 10, with a $5 admission fee. Free admission takes place from 10 to 5 on Saturday, 1 to 5 on Sunday, 10 to 5 on Monday and 10 to 4 on Tuesday. On Monday, all items are half-price and on Tuesday, savvy shoppers can purchase items at $5 per bag (bags will be supplied by the library). Everything is new since the library’s April book sale thanks to the generous donations of the community. Volunteers are needed to work these fall book sale hours; anyone interested in volunteering for this worthwhile fundraiser should email Rich Hubli at [email protected].

Restaurant fund-raiser

The Aranci 67 Restaurant fundraiser to benefit the library in memory of Phillip Lauria is Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 pm or 8 p.m. Those wishing to attend should call the restaurant directly for reservations at 203-587-1300. Fifty percent of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the library’s endowment fund.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.