Wilton dancer wins national title

Middlebrook sixth grader and Westchester Dance Academy student Sienna Morris was crowned the best dancer in the 7-10 age group of the week-long New York City Dance Alliance (NYCDA) National Mini Outstanding Dancer competition on July 5. During the national competition, Sienna debuted a new contemporary solo dance choreographed by Westchester Dance Academy’s artistic director, Kelly Burke-Fitzpatrick. Sienna’s scores advanced her to the NYCDA Junior Gala in New York City’s Times Square, where she won the title event. With her victory, Sienna will travel to several NYCDA regional competitions as a featured performer and will assist teachers in the convention classes during the 2018-19 season.