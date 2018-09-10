Obituary: Evelyn Keller Hinman, 88

Evelyn Keller Hinman, 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at her home in Norwalk.

Evelyn, a former long-time resident of Wilton, was the wife of 62 years of Clyde Dean Hinman. She is survived by her husband, her son, Peter C. Hinman, and his wife, Kristi L. Stangeland, and their two children, Erika and Kristina Hinman.

Born on May 10, 1930, Evelyn was raised in Bayside, Queens, New York, and graduated with a B.A. Economics from Smith College. She was among the first professional women in banking: she worked for the First Boston Corporation as a statistical analyst in the fixed income sales and trading division until the birth of her son. Subsequently, Evelyn advanced her education and broadened her skills, receiving a Masters in Library Science from the Southern Connecticut State University, and obtaining a real estate brokers license.

Over the years, Evelyn applied her energy and strong organizational and analytical skills to a broad range of workplace environments and roles, including office manager of small businesses, instructor with wellness programs, and Head of the Wilton High School Resource Center. She was also very active both in the community and as a long-standing member of the Wilton Congregation Church where she managed aspects of the annual Yankee Fair and served on a number of committees.

Evelyn considered her greatest contribution was to her family. Together with her husband, she taught her son and grandchildren the importance of participating in community service, of being responsive to the needs of others, and of engaging the world with a supportive spirit.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road in Wilton.