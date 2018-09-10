Obituary: Glenna Chaloux Keeler, 92

Glenna Chaloux Keeler, recent widow of Robert W. Keeler, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully on July 21, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Fl. She was 92-years-old.

Born in Stratford, New Hampshire on September 11, 1925 to parents Harvey and Lillian Charest Chaloux. Glenna leaves behind three beloved children Michele Clifford (William) of Danbury and The Villages, Fl, Robert W. Keeler III (Patricia) Palm Bay, Fl, Bradley Keeler Spokane, Wa. Six Grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Glenna moved to Ct when she was 16 and graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in Bridgeport, Ct. Glenna met her future husband Bob at Orems Diner, on his first night home from the service. She worked for her father who was the owner. They were married on January 26, 1947 at the Wilton Congregational Church. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year. For many years Glenna worked side by side with Bob at Keeler Hardware in Wilton Center. They retired and moved to Florida in 1987 where she enjoyed entertaining her family and friends.

Glenna was a gourmet cook. She loved her gardens of roses and fresh herbs, and especially perfecting the art of bread making.

There will be a celebration of her life at 10 a.m. on October 13, 2018 at the Wilton Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation 601 Casa Bella The Villages, Fl 32162-3640.